Russian lawmakers in the lower house of parliament approved Vladimir Putin’s package of constitutional amendments in a key second reading on Tuesday, including a possibility he could run again for president.

A total of 382 MPs voted for the package of changes to the constitution, with 44 abstaining.

Lawmakers will vote for the measures in the third and final reading on Wednesday, speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 16:39 - GMT 13:39