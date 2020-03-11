Iraq canceled Friday prayers in the Shia holy city of Kerbala due to concerns about the coronavirus, a statement from the administration of the city's holy site said on Wednesday.
Kerbala, like the neighboring holy city of Najaf, attracts Shi'ites pilgrims from Iraq and abroad. Prayers had already been cancelled last Friday.
