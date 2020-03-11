The syndicate of restaurant owners in Lebanon announced they were temporarily closing down their premises as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak from Saturday onward, according to a statement posted on their Facebook page.

“Despite the union's preparations, health precautions, and guidelines that we have taken, our concern remains for the sector's reputation, quality, and service,” the statement read.

A circular seen by Al Arabiya English from the Mount Lebanon district near Beirut showed a decision to temporarily suspend all work and public spaces for two weeks as a measure to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

This comes as Lebanon said it has detected seven new cases of the coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 68 as of Wednesday, according to Lebanese MTV television station.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 KSA 19:14 - GMT 16:14