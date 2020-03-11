Iran’s first Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri has been infected with coronavirus, the semi-official Fars news agency confirmed on Wednesday.

The exile-run IranWire news site reported last week that Jahangiri has tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment.

Fars published a list of Iranian officials who have been infected and killed by coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to the list, Tourism Minister Ali Asghar Mounesan and member of the Expediency Council Mohammad Ali Iravani have also been infected with the coronavirus. Iravani is also a member of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office.

Hossein Mohammadi, another member of Khamenei’s office, could also be infected with coronavirus, local news website Saham News had reported.

Five members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have died from coronavirus, IRGC spokesman Ramezan Sharif said on Wednesday.

At least 13 Iranian regime figures have died from coronavirus and 11 others were infected since the beginning of the outbreak in the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak reached 354 on Wednesday, after an additional 63 were recorded in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Around 9,000 people are infected, Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, calling on people to avoid unnecessary trips and stay at home.

