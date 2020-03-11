Lebanon has detected seven new cases of the coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 68 as of Wednesday, according to Lebanese MTV television station.

A second person died of coronavirus in Lebanon on Wednesday, according to the Lebanese health ministry. The man who died was in his 60s and had a preexisting condition, according to Lebanon’s NNA news agency.

Lebanon's crippling financial crisis could pose a threat to managing its relatively limited coronavirus outbreak that has been kept in check but is expected to spread, health officials say.

