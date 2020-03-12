ADP could close one of the three terminals at Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport in north Paris to cut costs as the French airports operator faces a drop in traffic due to the coronavirus, French radio Europe 1 reported on Thursday.
According to Europe 1, ADP could close the Roissy terminal 3 dedicated to low-cost airliners, and may close other terminals if needed. ADP declined to comment.
