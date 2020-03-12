Iran confirmed on Thursday 1,075 new cases of the deadly coronavirus in the past 24 hours in the country, a health official said.

The Ministry of Health also reported 75 new deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll there to 429.



“We have identified 1,075 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, meaning that there are 10,075 infected people in the country. The death toll is 429.” Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state television.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 March 2020 KSA 13:54 - GMT 10:54