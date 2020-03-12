Iraqi semi-autonomous Kurdistan region has banned the Nowruz New Year festivals due later this month due to coronavirus fears, a statement said on Wednesday.
The region will also limit personal travel and trade activities, the self-autonomous government said in a statement.
The entry of people from other regions into Iraqi Kurdistan will be halted from March 14 to 28 unless special approval is granted, it added. Iraqi-Kurds had until March 16 to come back from Iran, afterwards their entry would be denied.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Iraq cancels Friday prayers in Shia holy city of Kerbala
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?