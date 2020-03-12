Two Americans and a British personnel are believed to have been killed when 15 small rockets hit Iraq’s Taji military camp north of Baghdad on Wednesday, two US officials told Reuters citing preliminary information.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that about a dozen coalition personnel had also been injured in the attack.

They stressed that this was initial information and could change.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said that no casualties had been reported in the attack, which is the 22nd attack against American military interests in Iraq since late October.

The US leads an international coalition - comprised of dozens of countries and thousands of soldiers - formed in Iraq in 2014 to confront ISIS, an extremist group that Baghdad declared defeated in late 2017.

Read more:

Rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad, no casualties reported

US embassy attack was Iran’s way of showing they run Iraq

Hundreds of Iraqis storm US Embassy in Baghdad following airstrikes

Washington blacklists Iran-backed Iraqi militia leaders over protests

Previous rocket attacks targeting US soldiers, diplomats and facilities in Iraq in recent months have killed one US contractor and an Iraqi soldier.

None of the attacks have been claimed, but Washington accuses pro-Iran factions of being responsible.

Two days after the death of an American in rockets fired on an Iraqi military base in Kirkuk at the end of last year, the US army hit five bases in Iraq and Syria used by the pro-Iran armed faction Kata’ib Hezbollah.

Tensions then rose further between arch foes Washington and Tehran, leading to the assassination in Baghdad on January 3 of the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi paramilitary commander in a US drone strike.

Iran retaliated by launching a volley of missiles at an Iraqi base hosting US soldiers days later.

The Iraqi parliament voted to expel all foreign soldiers from the country in the wake of the killing of Soleimani, a decision that must be executed by the government.

The outgoing government, which resigned in December in the face of mass protests, has yet to be replaced due to a lack of agreement in parliament - one of the most divided in Iraq’s recent history.

While ISIS has lost its territory, sleeper cells remain capable of carrying out attacks.

(With Reuters, AFP)

Last Update: Thursday, 12 March 2020 KSA 00:06 - GMT 21:06