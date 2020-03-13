Airstrikes have been reported on five positions of the Iran-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah in Babylon, southwest of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, according to Al Arabiya correspondent.

Intense helicopter movement over Babylon while heavy explosions have been heard, according to the correspondent.

The airstrikes targeted the infrastructure of Kata’ib Hezbollah resulting in big losses among their ranks.

The airstrikes also targeted the Popular Mobilizaion Units in Al Anbar as well and Babylon.

Britain also took part in the US-led coalition strikes.



The United States is carrying out retaliatory strikes in Iraq in response to a rocket attack on Wednesday that killed two US troops and a British service member at a base north of Baghdad, two US officials told Reuters.



The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not provide details on the targets being struck or name the groups being targeted. But the Pentagon earlier on Thursday squarely blamed Iran-backed militia for Wednesday's attack, which also wounded 14 people.



One of the officials said the US response would be proportional to that Wednesday rocket attack.

Eariler, US President Donald Trump has given the Pentagon the authority to potentially respond to Wednesday’s rocket attack by Iran-backed militia in Iraq that killed two American troops and a British servicemember, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday.

“I have spoken with the president. He’s given me the authority to do what we need to do, consistent with his guidance. And, you know - if that becomes the case,” Esper told reporters at the Pentagon

On Wednesday, at least 18 Katyusha rockets were fired at military camp Taji in Iraq, killing one British and two American personnel.

“We must find those responsible. I welcome the Iraqi President’s call for an immediate investigation to hold perpetrators to account - but we must see action,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

Raab also said he had spoken with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday night, and the two had agreed that “it is essential to defend against these deplorable acts.”

Last Update: Friday, 13 March 2020 KSA 02:15 - GMT 23:15