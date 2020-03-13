Heavy rainfall and strong winds that began in the early hours of Thursday morning killing five people.
The government declared a national holiday, granting workers, schools and universities a long weekend that will last until Sunday, The National reported.
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly decided on the holiday after receiving a report from the Meteorological Authority on the weather conditions from Thursday-Saturday.
The suspension will leave room for officials to deal efficiently with the aftermath of the rain, PM spokesperson Nader Saad said.
The Egyptian Football Association also suspended upcoming matches from Thursday through Saturday.
13 injured as trains collide
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?