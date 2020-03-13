Heavy rainfall and strong winds that began in the early hours of Thursday morning killing five people.



The government declared a national holiday, granting workers, schools and universities a long weekend that will last until Sunday, The National reported.



Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly decided on the holiday after receiving a report from the Meteorological Authority on the weather conditions from Thursday-Saturday.



The suspension will leave room for officials to deal efficiently with the aftermath of the rain, PM spokesperson Nader Saad said.



The Egyptian Football Association also suspended upcoming matches from Thursday through Saturday.



13 injured as trains collide

Meanwhile AFP reported that 13 people were injured when two passenger trains collided on Thursday in the Egyptian capital, the health ministry said, triggering a suspension in nationwide rail services.



It said the casualties were ferried to hospitals, while the rail authorities said that services were suspended across Egypt.



In the accident involving passengers from Upper Egypt, one train crashed into the other which was stationary, the rail services said.

Last Update: Friday, 13 March 2020 KSA 03:07 - GMT 00:07