Four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Palestinian territories, raising the total number of cases to 35.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had declared a 30-day state of emergency earlier this week after the several cases of the deadly virus were reported in the West Bank town of Bethlehem.

Officials closed Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity, the traditional birthplaces of Jesus, and banned foreign tourists from West Bank hotels.

“We have decided to declare a state of emergency in all Palestinian areas to confront the danger of the coronavirus and prevent it from spreading,” Shtayyeh said, reading from the decree.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Friday, 13 March 2020 KSA 12:56 - GMT 09:56