The total number of deaths in Iran from the coronavirus outbreak has risen by 85 to 514, a health ministry official said on state TV on Friday, adding that the total number of infections had increased by more than 1,000 in the past 24 hours, to 11,364.

“Sadly, 85 people infected with the COVID-19 disease have died in the past 24 hours,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

Friday’s is the highest single-day death toll in one of the world’s worst affected countries.

Last Update: Friday, 13 March 2020 KSA 14:07 - GMT 11:07