Iraqi Airlines announced on Thursday it would stop all flights to India and Lebanon over the coronavirus outbreak, the state news agency reported.

The statement from the company added that evacuation flights from India will be excluded from this decision, and March 15 will be the last day for Iraqis in Lebanon to return.

On Thursday, Lebanon reported seven new confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus, raising the total number of recorded cases in the country to 66, according to the Ministry of Public Health which also reported the country’s third death due to the virus.

Coronavirus continues spread across Middle East and North Africa with over 1,600 infected across the region.

The coronavirus first started spreading from Wuhan, China, earlier this year and has since infected nearly 90,000 people, with over 3,000 dead.

Last Update: Friday, 13 March 2020 KSA 02:55 - GMT 23:55