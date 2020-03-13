Iraq will complain to the United Nations and the Security Council about overnight US air strikes, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said on Friday.
The Iraqi military said earlier on Friday that the air strikes had killed six people and described them as a violation of sovereignty.
The United States said it carried out the strikes on Thursday against an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq that it blames for a rocket attack a day earlier which killed two American soldiers and a British soldier.
