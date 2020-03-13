Lebanon’s banks will close on Saturday in order to take steps to sanitize branches and prevent the spread of coronavirus, the country’s banking association said in a statement on Friday.
Lebanon has so far recorded 77 cases of coronavirus and three deaths, according to the health ministry.
