ISIS has issued a travel warning to its fighters to avoid coronavirus-hit countries, according to an analyst on the Syrian civil war.

“Healthy people should refrain from entering virus-hit states, and infected people should not exit them,” a list Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi says was published by ISIS mouthpiece al-Naba newspaper.

It's the thing you've all been waiting for...the Islamic State's advice on dealing with the #CoronavirusPandemic. Full translation here on my blog with explanatory notes: https://t.co/MHeJobS7D0 — Aymenn J Al-Tamimi (@ajaltamimi) March 12, 2020

The list, titled “directives to deal with the epidemic,” includes tips such as covering your mouth when coughing and sneezing, and washing your hands regularly.

ISIS fighters should also remember that “illnesses do not strike by themselves, but by a decree from God,” one of the directives stated.

Globally, coronavirus has infected more than 145, 000 people. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus a global pandemic on Wednesday.

Last Update: Saturday, 14 March 2020 KSA 14:00 - GMT 11:00