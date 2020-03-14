Iranian physician and member of the health ministry Minoo Mohraz tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Iranian media.

“Mohraz is well and currently quarantined at home,” several state media outlets reported on Friday.

Mohraz came under criticism from Iranians online last month for making contradictory remarks about quarantining the Shia holy city of Qom, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

“Quarantining dates back to medieval times … how can you quarantine Qom? I do not agree with it at all,” she said on February 27.

Three days prior to that, Mohraz had stressed the need to Quarantine Qom.

“Qom must be quarantined … or the virus will spread everywhere else,” she said on February 24 on state TV.

As of Friday, 514 in Iran have died from coronavirus and there are 11,364 confirmed cases.

At least 13 Iranian regime figures have died from the virus and 11 others were infected since the beginning of the outbreak in the Islamic Republic.

Last Update: Saturday, 14 March 2020 KSA 13:59 - GMT 10:59