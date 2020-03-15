Lebanon announced on Saturday that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 93, according to the ministry of public health, the biggest jump since Friday when the confirmed cases were at 77.

The lab tests included patients diagnosed at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital and a number of other university hospitals, read a ministry’s statement carried by the National News Agency (NNA).

The Health Ministry also reminded citizens to remain at home and not to go out “unless absolutely necessary.”

In a related development, Lebanese newspaper The Daily Star reported that the government is set to announce a nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, citing a presidential palace source.

The decision is expected to be announced during an emergency cabinet meeting that will be held on Sunday at the presidentiat palace in Baabda to discuss the latest developments and measures to curb the spread of the virus, tweeted the Lebanese presidency.

Last Update: Sunday, 15 March 2020 KSA 23:06 - GMT 20:06