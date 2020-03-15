Iraq has suspended all flights to and from Baghdad airport as of March 17 until March 24, the government said in a statement on Sunday, in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The government imposed a curfew in the capital Baghdad over the same period earlier on Sunday.

At least 110 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Iraq, and 10 people have died.

On March 6, Iraq banned entry to travelers coming from France and Spain, bringing the total number of countries on its entry ban list to 11.

The country’s health minister also announced on March 6, that Iraq will halt border trade with Iran and Kuwait between March 8 and 15 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

