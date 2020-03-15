The Iraqi government has imposed a curfew in the capital Baghdad as of March 17 until March 24 to prevent coronavirus from spreading, the state news agency said on Sunday.
At least 110 cases have been confirmed so far in Iraq, and 10 people have died.
