Jordan announced six new coronavirus cases on Sunday, according to the Jordan News Agency.
Four of the new cases are French tourists while the other two are Jordanian nationals.
One of the Jordanians had recently traveled back from the United Kingdom.
Jordan had only announced one other case since the virus began spreading all over the world.
