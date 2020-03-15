Russia and Turkey on Sunday launched their first joint military patrol along the key M4 highway in Syria’s Idlib region, following a ceasefire agreement earlier this month, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia sent military police and armored vehicles to the patrol, which started from the settlement of Tronba in Idlib, the last opposition stronghold in the country, TASS, Interfax, and RIA-Novosti news agencies said.

Last Update: Sunday, 15 March 2020 KSA 12:22 - GMT 09:22