Egypt will halt all air traffic from its airports starting Thursday until March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Monday.
Egypt will sanitize hotels during the closure, he said in a televised news conference, adding that tourists currently staying in the country would be able to complete their vacation.
Madbouly said Egypt's strategic reserves of key commodities would last for months and there was no need for people to stock up.
