Ayatollah Hashem Bathaei-Golpaygani, a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, has died from the novel coronavirus, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.

Bathaei-Golpaygani was receiving treatment in Qom’s Shahid Beheshti hospital, according to Iranian news agencies. He was initially admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

At least 1,400 Qom citizens have been infected with the coronavirus virus, and four have been hospitalized in Kamkar, Ferghani, Imam Reza, Ali Ibn Abitaleb and Shahid Beheshti hospitals, according to IRNA’s report.

Read more: Iran reaches coronavirus ‘crossroads,’ should implement lockdown: Yale expert

As of Sunday, Iran confirmed it had 724 fatalities and 13,938 cases due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Iran’s Assembly of Experts is a clerical body that supervises, appoints and in theory, can sack the Supreme Leader.

At least 14 Iranian regime figures have died from the virus and 10 others were infected since the beginning of the outbreak in the Islamic Republic.

Al Arabiya’s Yaghoub Fazeli contributed to this report.

Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 09:12 - GMT 06:12