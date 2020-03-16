Iraq has suspended flights at its domestic airports from March 17 to March 24 as the coronavirus spreads, the civil aviation authority said on Monday according to the state news agency.



On Sunday, Iraq suspended all flights to and from Baghdad international airport over the same period.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Iraq bans entry for travelers from Qatar, Germany

Turkey bans flights to 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE

Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 21:06 - GMT 18:06