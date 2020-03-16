Iraq has suspended flights at its domestic airports from March 17 to March 24 as the coronavirus spreads, the civil aviation authority said on Monday according to the state news agency.
On Sunday, Iraq suspended all flights to and from Baghdad international airport over the same period.
