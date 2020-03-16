Jordan confirmed three new coronavirus cases on Monday bringing the total to 15, according to the official Jordan News Agency (JNA).
The kingdom imposed on Saturday measures to fight the outbreak, including a tighter lockdown that closes all borders and bans all incoming and outgoing flights as of Tuesday.
The central bank also announced measures to help troubled businesses and the tourism sector hit hard by the impact of the crisis.
