Two inmates have been killed in a prison riot in Jordan, the state news agency said Sunday, after family visits were banned for two weeks to tackle coronavirus.

The two died in a riot at a facility in Irbid province, the Petra news agency said.

Health minister Saad Jaber announced six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to seven.

Four French tourists were among the new cases, he said.

Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 00:38 - GMT 21:38