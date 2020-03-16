Turkey is temporarily closing cafes, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, gyms and other venues as of midnight Monday as a precaution to halt the spread of coronavirus, Turkish interior ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry also said that all gatherings and activities by non-governmental organizations will be postponed.

On Friday, the country’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that a second patient has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Turkey, after Ankara announced a series of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

