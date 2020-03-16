US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi the US would take measures in self-defense if attacked, according to a statement on Monday, after a second rocket attack on an Iraqi base that houses US troops helping fight ISIS.
“Secretary Pompeo underscored that the groups responsible for these attacks must be held accountable. Secretary Pompeo noted that America will not tolerate attacks and threats to American lives and will take additional action as necessary in self-defense,” the statement read.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?