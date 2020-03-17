Jordan's army will be deployed at entrances and exits to main cities in the kingdom to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to a statement quoted by Reuters.

On Monday, Jordan confirmed six new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 18, according to the official Jordan News Agency (JNA).

On the same day, Jordan's King Abdullah discussed the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

With Reuters.



Developing.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 12:41 - GMT 09:41