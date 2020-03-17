Egypt reported on Monday 40 new coronavirus cases raising the total number of cases to 166, in addition to two new deaths, raising the death toll to four people, according to the ministry of health.

Thirty-five of the new cases were Egyptian nationals, while five where foreigners. Eight of the forty had returned on Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia and the rest had come into contact with infected people detected and reported earlier.

The two deaths were a 72-year-old German man in Luxor, and a 50-year-old Egyptian man from Dakahlia Governorate and had come into contact with the Egyptian Lady who died in there on March 12. The ministry added that the family of the deceased Egyptian man had their blood tested and their coronavirus results came back positive.

