Iraq's President Barham Salih named on Tuesday Adnan al-Zurfi as the new Prime Minister-designate, reported Iraqi State TV.

Lawmaker al-Zurfi - a former member of the Dawa party, a longtime opposition party to ex-dictator Saddam Hussein - has 30 days to form a cabinet which he must then put to a vote of confidence in Iraq's divided parliament.

Developing.





Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 12:32 - GMT 09:32