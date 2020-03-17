Qatar announced three new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 442, according to a government spokeswoman.

The three new cases were detected in Qataris who recently returned from the United Kingdom, Spain, and Switzerland.

A day earlier on Monday, Qatar detected 38 new cases of the coronavirus in the country, including in three Qatari nationals who recently returned from abroad.

Qatar has so far banned non-citizens from entering the country for two weeks beginning on Wednesday and announced its efforts against the outbreak and supporting the economy by injecting the private sector with $20.5 billion in financial incentives.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 21:37 - GMT 18:37