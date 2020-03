The number of coronavirus cases in Turkey rose to 47 on Monday, with 29 new cases confirmed, the country's health minister said.



"All recent 29 cases are directly or indirectly related to the United States, Middle East and Europe, while 3 cases have arrived from Umrah," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.



Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

"Contact with foreign countries will remain a risk," Koca warned.

Read more:

Turkey to close schools, universities for a week over coronavirus

Coronavirus: Turkey quarantines 10,000 pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia

Turkey to temporarily close gyms, cafes, cinemas over coronavirus

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 03:56 - GMT 00:56