Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 1,135 with 147 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry official told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infected people across the country had reached 17,361.



“Unfortunately there were 1,192 cases of infected people in the past 24 hours ... please follow the guidelines and stay at home,” Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi told TV.

Check out our dedicated page for the latest coronavirus updates.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 March 2020 KSA 13:58 - GMT 10:58