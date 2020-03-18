The US “perpetrators will be arrested and held accountable” for the attacks on Iranian-backed Iraqi militias last week, says Iraq’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mohammed Hussein Bahr Al-Uloom in a draft letter seen by Al Arabiya English.

Last week saw an increase in rockets hitting Iraqi bases hosting foreign forces, with three coalition troops killed on March 11 in a similar attack on the Taji air base, which was hit again on March 14.

The Iraqi military said the US airstrikes last Friday had killed six people and described them as a violation of sovereignty.

First pictures emerging of the US-led airstrikes on Kata'ib Hezbollah in Babylon, Iraq on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Screengrab)

The United States said it carried out the strikes last Thursday against an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq that it blames for a rocket attack a day earlier which killed two American soldiers and a British soldier.

“Hostile action against Iraq, the state, its government, people, is a flagrant violation of the conditions for the presence of US forces in Iraq. It is a dangerous escalation intended to make Iraq a place for regional conflicts and agendas. The Government of Iraq expresses its condemnation, and in the strongest possible terms, of those barbaric American attacks that violate the sovereignty of Iraq,” the draft letter by al-Uloom read.

“Striking Iraqi military bases, including the Taji camp, is an act of aggression, and measures will be taken, and the perpetrators will be arrested, held accountable as the security of Iraq cannot be tampered with,” Al-Uloom threatened in the letter.

‘Mohammed Hussein Bahr Al-Uloom does not represent Iraq’

Iraqi protesters this past December launched a campaign on social media under the "Mohammed Hussein Bahr Al-Uloom does not represent Iraq" hashtag after his statement at the UN Security Council session in which activists accused him of he providing misleading information on the Iraqi protests’ death toll and those behind the crackdown on demonstrators.

During his address to the UN at the time, Al-Uloom said over 300 protesters died during the mass uprising that began in October 2019, two months before his speech. Local Iraqi media reports put that number at a much higher 1,500.

Ties to Iran

Members of parliament have accused al-Uloom and his family members of having ties to Iran. Faiq al-Sheikh, an Iraqi MP since 2014, tweeted that al-Uloom’s brother, Ibrahim Mohammad Bahr al-Uloom, had been slain Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani’s top pick to become Iraq’s premier.

Coalition forces train Iraqi soldiers improve their skills during a military exercise at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, Iraq, March 20, 2017. (File photo: AP)

“Ibrahim Bahr al-Ulum, Qassem Soleimani's candidate for prime minister, is the older brother of Mohammad Hussein Bahr al-Ulum, our ambassador to the United Nations! The ambassador defended the government of Abdel-Mahdi and insulted the demonstrators, and Abdel-Mahdi has nothing to do with him. Imagine if his brother became prime minister?!,” al-Sheikh tweeted at the time.

Al-Uloom is also the son of Ayatollah Mohammad Bahr al-Uloom, a Shia religious leader and politician in Iraq.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 March 2020 KSA 00:37 - GMT 21:37