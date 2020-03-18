A pair of rockets hit a residential district near the Iraqi capital's high-security Green Zone late Tuesday, a security source told AFP, in the second such attack of the day.

The projectiles hit an apartment building and wounded three people there, the source said. No diplomatic missions in the Green Zone were affected, diplomatic sources said.

Just before dawn Tuesday, rockets hit a military base at Besmaya, where US-led coalition troops and NATO forces are deployed alongside Iraqi troops.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 March 2020 KSA 23:29 - GMT 20:29