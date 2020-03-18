The Sudanese prosecutor’s office on Tuesday ordered the arrest of former foreign minister Ali Karti for his role in the 1989 coup which brought Omar al-Bashir to power.

It also said in a statement that his assets would be frozen and that arrest warrants had been issued for five other people.

On March 10, Sudan’s ruling council said it would step up its drive to remove loyalists of former president al-Bashir, a day after the prime minister of the transitional government escaped an assassination attempt unscathed.

A branch of Sudan’s security services that was closely linked to al-Bashir will be brought under control of the civilian government and a committee tasked with dismantling the old regime will be given additional powers, sovereign council spokesman Mohamed al-Faki said in a statement.

Authorities have launched an investigation into Monday’s assassination attempt, when a blast targeted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s convoy as he drove to work.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 March 2020 KSA 23:36 - GMT 20:36