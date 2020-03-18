Turkey confirmed early on Wednesday its first death related to the coronavir1us and the country more than doubled its confirmed cases to 98, from 47 a day earlier.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a press conference that an 89-year old died after contracting the virus from someone who had contact with China, the epicentre of the global outbreak.
Turkey diagnosed 51 more cases on Tuesday, he said.
