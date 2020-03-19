Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will pardon 10,000 prisoners, including political ones, in honor of the Iranian new year, amid a coronavirus epidemic, state TV reported on Wednesday.

“Those who will be pardoned will not return to jail ... almost half of those security-related prisoners will be pardoned as well,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told state TV.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran reported its single biggest jump in deaths from the new coronavirus, saying another 147 had died in a nearly 15 percent spike that raises the death toll to 1,135 people nationwide.

The rise in deaths comes as the number of infections continues to grow each day, with some 17,361 people infected, according to Iran’s deputy health minister, Alireza Raisi.

