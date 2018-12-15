Libyan security authorities found leaflets containing plans by the ISIS extremist group to carry out terrorist bombings targeting state headquarters, in addition to written threats to assassinate a number of security and military officials.

According to a statement released on Friday by the media office of the security directorate of the interim government’s interior ministry in al-Rajban city, the publications belonging to ISIS were found in a coffee shop, including threats to blow up and sabotage al-Zintan airport. It also had detailed plans to bomb the headquarters of security directorates, police stations and other security services such as internal and external security and intelligence, in addition to assassinating security and military officials.

The statement did not specify the method of execution that ISIS planned to use in the alleged planned bombing, but since the emergence of the extremist group in Libya, it has adopted methods based on car bombs or suicide bombers in its attacks.

Accordingly, Rajban’s security directorate announced a state of high alert and appealed to all police members to absent from work in all cities as well as military personnel who are not stationed to join their ranks and carry out their duties in order to maintain stability and security.

ISIS, which is still active in southern and central Libya, announced this year that it was responsible for several major terrorist attacks in various parts of Libya that killed dozens, namely security personnel.

