Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has confirmed Saudi Arabia has provided his country with $830 mln in financial aid.
Chahed said that $500 million was expected to finance the budget, $230 million to finance foreign trade and about $100 million to finance projects, without elaborating.
Tunisia is struggling to cut its budget deficit, stabilize falling foreign currency reserves and manage expectations of international lenders demanding reforms such as trimming the public wage bill.
The statement follows the Tunisian prime minister who left Riyadh on Saturday evening. Several senior Saudi officials accompanied him to King Khalid International Airport before his departure from the kingdom.
(With Reuters)
Last Update: Saturday, 15 December 2018 KSA 21:58 - GMT 18:58
