Moroccan authorities on Tuesday arrested a suspect following the murder of two Scandinavian tourists in the High Atlas mountains, the interior ministry said.

Other suspects are being sought over the deaths of the two women.

Two female tourists from Norway and Denmark were found dead on Monday in the Atlas Mountains in central Morocco, with both having neck wounds caused by knives, the country's interior ministry said.

According to a statement from the Interior Ministry, the women from Denmark and Norway were discovered on Monday with "evidence of violence on their necks" inflicted by a "cold weapon."

The women were found in an isolated area on the way to North Africa’s highest peak of Toubkal, the ministry said in a statement.



Toubkal is a popular trekking and hiking destination 82 km (50 miles) south of Morocco's largest tourist hub, Marrakech.



An investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of the “criminal incident,” the statement said, without providing further details.

