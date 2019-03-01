Protesters in the Algerian capital faced heavy tear gas on Friday as riot police stopped crowds from entering the Government Palace, an AFP journalist said.

Thousands of demonstrators were pushed back by the plumes of tear gas, before the crowds were dispersed with just a few hundred people remaining to rally against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika standing for a fifth term.

Last Update: Friday, 1 March 2019 KSA 20:59 - GMT 17:59