Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is suffering from respiratory and neurological issues, reported the Swiss French-language daily newspaper, Tribune de Geneve, on Wednesday.

The report said that the Algerian President needs intensive medical care and is suffering from weakness in his nervous system’s responses, adding that he is still on the eighth floor of the Geneva University Hospital.

The Algerian President’s life remains “at risk,” since his respiratory system “has significantly deteriorated,” and requires constant care, the newspaper reported.

Tens of Thousands of Algerians have been protesting Bouteflika’s re-election for a fifth presidency term, citing his health, chronic corruption, and a lack of economic reforms to tackle unemployment.

Last Update: Wednesday, 6 March 2019 KSA 18:11 - GMT 15:11