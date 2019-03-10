An Algerian government plane that was expected to fly President Abdelaziz Bouteflika back to Algiers took off from Geneva's Cointrin airport on Sunday.

Reporting from Geneva, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported that cars seen near the hospital were likely to be the motorcade of Bouteflika.

Algerian presidential guards were also seen near the Bufariq military airport, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported. Sources also confirmed heavy security presence between the airport and the presidential palace in Algiers.



Bouteflika is expected to return to Algeria after two weeks in a Swiss hospital as he faces mass protests that threaten to end his 20-year rule.

Earlier in the day, several Algerian media outlets were quoting Bouteflika’s campaign manager as saying that the president was committed to early elections and holding a national forum. He was also quoted as saying that Bouteflika announced his intention to “change the regime.”

Last Update: Sunday, 10 March 2019 KSA 19:44 - GMT 16:44