Ethiopian Airlines said Thursday that the black box flight recorders from the Boeing 737 MAX 8 that crashed with 157 people on board, have been flown to Paris for analysis.

“An Ethiopian delegation led by Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has flown the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) to Paris, France for investigation,” the airline wrote on Twitter.

“The Ethiopian authorities have asked BEA for its assistance in order to analyze” the two black boxes, the agency said earlier, adding that they would be sent on Thursday.

The Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 was less than four months old when it went down six minutes into a flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi on Sunday, disintegrating on impact.

The crash has prompted governments worldwide including the US to ban the American aerospace giant’s bestselling jet from their airspace.

Last Update: Thursday, 14 March 2019 KSA 10:28 - GMT 07:28