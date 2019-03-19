Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has agreed to hand over power to an elected president, and the opposition will be allowed to take part in the cabinet that will oversee elections, the country's new deputy prime minister said on Monday.
Speaking at a news conference in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Ramtane Lamamra said the Algerian government had responded to the legitimate demands of the Algerian people.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?