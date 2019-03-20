The United Nations will hold a conference in the Libyan town of Ghadames between April 14 and 16 to discuss solutions to the country’s conflict, the United Nations’ Libya envoy said on Wednesday.

“We hope it will be a new opening for the country for stability,” Ghassan Salame told reporters.

Last Update: Wednesday, 20 March 2019 KSA 15:32 - GMT 12:32